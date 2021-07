BIMINI| Bimini recorded another sudden Covid19 death last Sunday and the victim is the second person in 24hours.

Algernon Saunders, 36, aka Leon died after experiencing serious Covid complication. He suffered from epilepsy and had a seizure last night and died.

Meanwhile the Covid19 cases on the island is increasing by leaps and bounds, but authorities seems more concerned about the tourism dollars over the health and safety of the residents on Bimini.

We report yinner decide.