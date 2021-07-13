BIMINI’S TOWN MEETING A BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

Alice Town Bimini

BIMINI| If you didn’t log in to Bimini’s town meeting tonight (13/07/2021), you didn’t miss much.

A town meeting is a way for locals and politicians to meet with their constituents either to hear from them on topics of interest or to discuss specific upcoming matters.

The meeting was to answer questions from their constituents, which have no decision-making power. This did NOT happen at tonight’s Zoom meeting which was highly disappointing.

In my opinion the meeting never happened. What happened was a few heads speaking the obvious. We know that Covid exist, we know that we all need to be vaccinated. We know that the tourist are receiving special treatment when caught not wearing mask while natives are fined. And we also know …What we’d like to know is what are WE going to do to fix this mess.

The problem here with our government is too much talk and very little action. IF by some miracle persons were allowed to ask questions the meeting would have been productive this is what happens in a town meeting,

We did not expect the person that are designated to speak say a few words, then the host says good night. WHAT THE HECK WAS THAT ABOUT!!!?

Anyhow…WE NEED A Q & A TOWN MEETING PLEASE AND THANKS.

Signed,

An Angry Biminite