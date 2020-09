NASSAU| We are learning a staff member at BIS has tested positive for COVID19.

BIS offices are adjacent to ZNS and are housed in the old radio section of the BCB.BIS is closed for the next three days beginning today for sanitization and cleaning.

The office will reopen on October 1st.

What is so interesting is how, when the same happened at ZNS, you could not hear a peep.

We report yinner decide!