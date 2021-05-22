Bishop B. Wenith Davis dies in Doctor’s Hospital tonight…

Zion Baptist Church pastor suffered a heart condition following his jab with Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Bishop B. Wenith Davis

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Bishop B. Wenith Davis, president of the Zion United Baptist Convention and Senior Pastor of the Zion Baptist Church South Beach.

Bishop Davis died in hospital tonight at 9:30 pm and was on a ventilator at the time of his passing.

He was a consummate bible scholar. An educator, who oversaw the work as Senior Pastor of his Zion South Beach Baptist Church on the Boulevard.

BP will be the only online news agency perhaps in the world, which will tell you that after recently taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Bishop Davis’ heart condition worsened, which resulted in his admittance into Doctor’s Hospital and on a ventilator where he died at 9:30pm Friday (May 21st). No one else ga tell you this.

Tonight we offer our deep condolences to his family most importantly his wife Mrs Ismae Davis, his children, his siblings siblings, Archbishop Ross Davis, and Apostle Lee Watson, his church and wider ecclesiastical body of Christ on his passing. We will share a short song Bishop Davis shared during his last sermon at the church.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN!