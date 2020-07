Bishop Neil Ellis.

BP BREAKING| Mt Tabor Baptist Church has returned to lockdown. BISHOP Niel C. Ellis cancels all church services until further notice; saying watch him over the net. COVID-19 is real.

The Golden Gates Assembly today. ONE CHURCH TWO PASTORS!

One pastor at the pulpit preaching and the other on the floor with the congregation preaching. All fighting for the control of the tithes money. What in da hell is dis?