Bishop of Barbados wife passes in London!

LONDON| Bahamas Press is learning Mrs. Dawn Holder-Maxwell, wife of Barbados Anglican Bishop Michael Maxwell, has died.

We can report Holder-Maxwell passed away in the United Kingdom this morning (Tuesday).

It is the third tragic loss of a close family member for Bishop Maxwell, who is also currently in England, and the sad news comes after the passing of his mother Oonah Maxwell in November 2020 and his cousin Major Lubin Maxwell in August 2020.

Mrs Holder-Maxwell is shown here in photo sitting alongside Mrs Boyd wife of decent Anglican Bishop Laish Zane Boyd at the 2020 Anglican Lenten Missions at the St. John’s College Auditorium. Bishop Maxwell was the missioner and the couple was in the Bahamas.

Pray for the family and the community of Barbados in this most difficult and sad chapter of life.

