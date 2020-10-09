Bishop of Nassau exposed to a positive Covid patient…

Bishop of Anglican Church Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd.

NASSAU| The Bishop of Nassau His Grace Laish Zane Boyd has announced his exposure to a covid positive case and his decision to self-quarantine:

“Good morning to my Church Family. I pray that you and your families are well.

“I wish to inform you that Joann and I were exposed to a person who is COVID positive and, out of an abundance of caution, we will self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Keep us in your prayers please.

“We know that this thing is serious and we do not know who is infected. So let’s continue to observe and to enforce all protocols, and to try to be as safe as we can be.

Have a blessed day.”

Bishop Laish