Blood Flows on Thompson Lane as three die in gun violence!

Spot Shooter fails as homicide victim lay dead almost half hour before police arrived to crime scene in Thompson Lane…

Two more die on Thompson Lane as violent gang war heats up in the area over the weekend.

NASSAU| Blood flowed down into the streets of Thompson Lane just off East Street north for a third time this weekend as the country witnessed some five violent homicides.

The latest incident unfolding just late Sunday afternoon as gunshots rang out in a war with high-powered weapons firing around the playgrounds and homes of children.

Two more souls were violently taken in the incident; one while riding a bicycle and another man both lay motionless on the yard up to the time when police arrived. They both were pronounced dead on the scene.

BP has only identified the victims by their street names. The first male victim being a man identified as “RAT”; the hardworking wood carver at the straw market, and the other young known as “LIL RAGE”.

Just Saturday afternoon around 2pm another man was shot dead in the area around scores of children. Thompson Lane is being branded as a hotspot by BP. We know from intelligence on the ground one of the men sought after in that area is an individual some believe to be the shooter in a recent homicide in the GROVE. Everyone in the community is on edge. And we at BP believes a dangerous gang war has erupted deep inside the heartlands (over-the-hill communities) of New Providence.

Late Saturday evening police also found a man unresponsive on Baillou Road and Cordeaux Avenue. And if that wasn’t enough on Friday afternoon a man was shot dead while in a vehicle on Eight Street The Grove. He too died on the scene. He has been identified as father of four Vernal Stubbs.

It was a bloody weekend with five men dead and a number of wounded souls along the way as the shooting heats up. Police claimed the Shot Spotter was working. We at BP told yinner from it was introduced that it was another RIP-OFF device paid for by taxpayers back in 2018.

Anyway, we will leave our report with this note: IF YOU ARE IN A GANG OR KNOW YOUR GANG-BANGING (CHILD) IS BEING TARGETED…Leave the country and take the GANGBANGER WITH YA!!!! The streets are getting hot!

We ga report and let yinner decide!