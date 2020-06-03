BLOODY Night in that capital as murder is reported on Palm Beach Street! HOMICIDE #31

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning police are now encountering a bloody night in the capital.

We can now confirm a homicide on Palm Beach Street. A man in that incident has been shot dead in the area.

Meanwhile, we can also report another shooting incident on Woods Ally off Market Street. The condition of the male in that shooting incident is unknown.

We have identified tonight’s homicide 31st homicide victim to be this man Angelo Lightbourne. He was shot in the Palm Beach Street area.

