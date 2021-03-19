Boat captions in that ferry accident on Eleuthera charged…

Marvin Minnis Jr, 30, a ferry boat captain, and Renaldo Grant, 33

The operators of two boats are facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly collision that killed three people and seriously injured two others.

Marvin Minnis Jr, 30, a ferry boat captain, and Renaldo Grant, 33, faced charges of manslaughter by negligence and grievous harm when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecutors allege that both men are jointly responsible for the March 14 deaths of Candice McDonald, Leanna Cartwright and Jose Roberts Jr and the injuries caused to Rozette Carey and Shaquelle Cash.

Grant, who was captaining a rented boat, was also charged with operating a vessel without a license.

The men were not required to enter pleas to the charges, as they will face trial in the Supreme Court.

The magistrate has deferred a bail hearing to March 24. However, defense lawyers Ian Cargill and Keevon Maynard have made emergency bail applications in the Supreme Court.