Boat thieves in Seabreeze caught on Christmas EVE!

NASSAU| Minutes after BP broke this report of the stolen boat a 35ft Malargo with two 300hp engines last night persons in the community of Seabreeze spotted the parked boat in the yard of the thief and called 919 crime stoppers.

Police are presently on the scene locking up the robber who some believe are known hardcore FNMs. We will see where this goes!

If dey rob you contact BP. Give us the details we solve crimes quickly!