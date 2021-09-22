BP BREAKING| THE NEW TEAM INVITED INTO THE DAVIS CABINET

Mario Bowleg – Minister for Youth Sports and Culture
Obiediah Wilchombe – Minister for Social Services and Urban Development and Leader of Government Business
Keith Bell – Minister for Immigration and Labour
Zane Lightbourne – Minister of State for Educator
Lisa Rahming – Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Dev.
Pia Glover-Rolle – Minister of State for the Public Service
Vaughn Miller – Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources
Jobeth Coleby-Davis – Minister for Transport and Housing
Ginger Moxey – Minister for Grand Bahama
Myles Laroda – Minister of State in OPM
Basil McIntosh – Minister of State for the Environment