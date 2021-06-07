Female driver pronounced dead on the scene of another traffic fatality on Grand Bahama this evening…

Live scenes from that fatality on Grand Bahama this afternoon.

FREEPORT| A traffic fatality has occurred on Windermere Drive in Grand Bahama leaving at least one person dead.

Police received information around 6pm on Monday that a bad traffic accident had occurred near Barberry Beach where a white Daihatsu driven by a female and two passengers had collided with a green Ford Fusion.

It was a head-on collision and by the time EMS arrived on the scene the female in the small white Daihatsu was pronounced lifeless.

The other passengers and driver were all transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

We report yinner decide!