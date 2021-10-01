BP is reporting the passing of Island Luck employee Anissa Thomas Thursday evening…

Anissa Thomas, 31

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting at least one COVID19 death of an Island Luck employee on Thursday evening.

BP can report Anissa Thomas, 31, caught COVID19 in at least one of the gaming operation facilities and passed away around 7pm due to there being no supply of oxygen at a health facility where she presented.

The case has been treated as top secret by operators and the death of the manager has come as a shocking surprise to some patrons.

And, although the death has occurred and COVID19 can live on surfaces for up to 36 hours, have any of the gaming houses been sanitized and the staff presented for testing?

Is the staff at any of the gaming houses covered with proper health insurance? And if not why not?

Bahamas Press is going to warn citizens and residents of this country to get the jab! And if you don’t want to protect yourself, then stay far out of crowded places and spaces. PROTECT YOURSELVES! This is getting serious now as the numbers of COVID19 deaths are rapidly climbing!

MORE mysterious Deaths in the Bahamas!

Mario McPhee

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mario McPhee. He wss a singer who often stood in the Montaqu or Shirley Street area collecting donations. May his soul rest in peace.

He had just buried his wife four and a half months ago. Both suffered from a heart condition.

BP is reporting the passing of BIG 60 Mr. KENDALL THOMPSON. MAY He REST in Peace…