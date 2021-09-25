BP REPORTS THE PASSING OF THE PEOPLE’S MAN KEITH ARCHER…

Keith Archer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press joins the nation in expressing deep condolences to the family of veteran trade unionist Keith Archer.

He passed this morning. Keith was a friend and mentor to many in the Trade Union business.

Archer was perhaps one of the most decorated and accomplished trade unionist to have passed our way. He invested a half of century in the labour movement fighting on the frontline and behind the scenes for the rights of the Bahamian worker.

And no one can deny that his heart belonged to the workers of the Bahamas.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord…Amen.