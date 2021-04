Woman collapses in court looking for child support!

NASSAU| A woman applying for child support collapsed in a courtroom this morning.

The incident halted proceedings for about 30 minutes before Magistrate Sandra Dee Gardiner.

Police cleared the courtroom as paramedics assessed the woman.

The paramedics did not have a stretcher. Instead, they wheeled the patient out in an office chair. Well Look at dat!

