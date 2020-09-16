BPL finally turned on the lights at Goodman’s Bay after a Prison Officer was found head in his car yesterday

Goodman’s Bay Beach Park lit like a Christmas Tree after Prison Officer Sgt. Gregory Daxon was found dead inside his vehicle. The park was unlit for days.

NASSAU| After the Prison Officer Sgt. GREGORY Daxon was found dead in a vehicle yesterday the BPL decided to turn on the lights at Goodman’s Bay today.

BP wrote from last week how residents in the Cable Beach and surrounding areas had to endure complete darkness at the Goodman’s Bay Park. No one wanted to turn the lights on as if they wanted to help the robbers and attackers.

This morning was different the lights were on in parts of the field but the side where Daxon parked is still without lights.

We report yinner decide!