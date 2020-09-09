BPL must maintain street lighting in the country – TOO MANY LIGHTS ARE UNSERVICED AND REMAIN OFF, CREATING SERIOUS DANGER!

Street lights out along West Bay Street near the Goombey Corporate Centre and nearby the OPM. Why is BPL failing to keep the street lights on?

NASSAU| Bahamas Power and Light is doing a poor job on the maintenance of street lighting in the capital island of New Providence.

Huge sections of street lights remain out of service and no one can say why.

Just look at sections of Gladstone Road North or the corridor near the Bahamas Red Cross early in the morning. The place is dangerously unlit.

The same can be said for sections of the Milo Butler corridor where a number of residents wake up early to get out to work or exercise.

What dangerously shocked BP is how unlit the areas of West Bay Street and some parts of Cable Beach are, particularly the Goodman’s Bay area where hundreds gather in the early morning to exercise and catch a morning swim. The area is pitch black as if someone is inviting the thief!

We must do better, BPL, and avoid greater harm, damage to life, and property. Light up the place; particularly the areas where residents frequent to exercise.

I mean even the PM be exercising during these early mornings – ya think yinner cannot make sure West Bay Street and Cable Beach are particularly lit for him?

FIX IT!

We report yinner decide!