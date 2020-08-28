Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. released from US hospital

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and daughter Dr. Philippa Davis.

NASSAU| Nearly two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis was discharged from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

His family released a video of the PLP leader leaving the hospital with his daughter Dr. Philippa Davis.

“Mr Davis said he felt much better and was grateful to the many Bahamians of good will across our country who sent prayers and best wishes. He thanked all the party’s officers for continuing the work of the party,” PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said in a statement on Thursday.

Davis said he looks forward to returning home.

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP’s family made the decision to have him transported to a US hospital last week so he could be closer to his daughter, who is an anesthesiologist and critical care physician in the US.

It freed up a bed in local healthcare facilities, which local physicians say have no space for additional Covid-19 patients. 79 people are in hospital with the virus. 48 people have died.

As of Thursday, more than 1,900 people in The Bahamas have tested positive for the coronavirus.