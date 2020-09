EXUMA| Bahamas Press is reporting a major drug bust just off Exuma this morning.

Some 52 crocus bags of marijuana seized after 4 men led police on a chase.

The men rammed their boat into the officers’ boat. However, one suspect was shot in the chest. One police officer was also injured during the incident.

The bandits were caught and the drugs taken. We must solute the BRAVE MEN AND WOMEN OR THE ARM FORCES OF THE BAHAMS!

