British Colonial Hilton in downtown Nassau will not open in October!

Hotels will not open until DEMOCRACY is restored to the country and those controlling UNCONSTITUTIONAL extended Emergency Orders and Curfews are removed.

Hilton Hotel

NASSAU| In a letter to its staff on Friday, the hotel said: “We were hoping to resume our operations in October but unfortunately, this is not the case.

“We continue to see an increase and widespread of the virus with no flattening of the curve right now.

“As a result, we are now faced to further extend the temporary suspension of our operations effective October 1, 2020, until further notice.”

Mind you, PM Minnis and Tourism Minister D’Aguilar told residents the hotel sector was reopening in July. BP told yinner this was not the case! Who yinner believe now?

They send a message that the country remains unsafe for guests to travel.

