Ms Majorie Reckley

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is tonight is reporting the passing of the former employee of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas Ms Majorie Reckley.

Reckley made some of the best sandwiches and it was a joy when visiting BCB to place an order for one of her delicious lunches.

She was a sweet soul who always brought a smile to ones face, but never short on words. Reckley will be missed and tonight we pray that the GOD OF HEAVEN DELIVER HER REST ETERNAL!