BROKEN WATER MAIN ON VILLAGE ROAD

Village Road repair underway.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Works & Utilities (MOWU) is aware of photos and videos circulating on social media concerning settled water on the Village Road work site.

The Ministry is hereby advising the general public that a water main leak was discovered on Village Road last night which resulted in water settling on the roadway.

The project contractors are working expeditiously to repair the broken water main. Motorists are advised to exercise caution driving on Village Road.

The MOWU apologizes for any inconvenience caused.