BURNING OF HAITIAN SLOOP ON LONG ISLAND THIS MORNING…

Before dawn today, a Haitian sloop ran aground in Clarence Town.

Forty-five (45) Haitian nationals came ashore -9 females and 36 males. Police and residents – working together – interdicted these individuals. They are currently in custody and being held on the grounds of the Community Center in Clarence Town.

The Haitians have been assessed by the local health team. They have also been provided with masks.

I am advised that a flight with Immigration Officers is expected to arrive in Long Island sometime today and that the Haitians will be processed on the island.

I am further advised that a Magistrate will be in Long Island on Tuesday for the arraignment and trial (suspected illegal landing) of the (suspected) illegal migrants. Once/if convicted, they will be deported to Haiti.

A US Coast Guard helicopter is also assisting with the search (and rescue) efforts.