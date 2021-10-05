Business Professional Latia Duncombe Appointed New Tourism Deputy Director General

Ms. Latia Duncombe

NASSAU, Bahamas – October 4, 2021 – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation today announced the appointment of business professional Ms. Latia Duncombe to the post of Deputy Director General of Tourism. Ms. Duncombe fills the senior post that was left vacant following the recent retirement of tourism veteran Mr. Ellison “Tommy Thompson.

Welcoming the new Deputy Director General to the Ministry, Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu stated, “The appointment of Ms. Duncombe as Deputy Director General of Tourism is a great asset to the Ministry’s senior executive team. Ms. Duncombe comes to us from the corporate sector. She has had a diverse, impactful career in corporate business leadership. Her expertise in sales, marketing, branding and public relations, in particular, will be of great benefit to the tourism leadership team as we forge ahead with the task of tourism recovery.”

Ms. Latia Duncombe is a business professional who has leveraged over twenty-five (25) years of crossindustry experience to promote personal and organizational success. Coming from humble beginnings on the island of Abaco, Ms. Duncombe firmly believes that one’s start-point does not define one’s identity or pre-determine one’s path in life. This ideology has undergirded Ms. Duncombe’s career path which has taken her to positions of responsibility locally and internationally: in The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos Islands.

Ms. Duncombe has a strong background in sales, marketing, public relations, branding, finance, business analysis, and reporting.

She also has a wealth of multi-industry experience spanning Banking & Finance, Wholesale and Retail Foods, Beverage Distribution, and most recently the Fuel Industry. Over the last 10 years,

Ms. Duncombe was employed as a Senior Executive and the Head of Sales & Marketing for Rubis Bahamas and Rubis Turks & Caicos Limited. She was responsible for the strategic

direction, sales growth, new business development, marketing, branding and public relations in both countries.

Ms. Duncombe holds an MBA with Merit from the University of Liverpool, an Associates of Arts in Accounting with Distinction from the Bahamas Baptist Community College and is an Affiliate of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). She believes that learning is a lifelong pursuit and promotes a culture of continuous growth and development. Ms. Duncombe is equally committed to charitable and community work, and she recognizes the value of service to others.

She currently serves as a REACH (Resources and Education for Autism Relates Challenges) board member. Ms. Duncombe is a former Miss World Bahamas, youth parliamentarian, and Red Cross volunteer. She also served as the Director of Finance for the Miss Bahamas Organization and as an International Pageant Judge. Ms. Duncombe attends Believers Gospel Chapel and is married to Othniel Duncombe. Their seventeen-year union has

blessed them with two energetic sons, Tré and Zion.