Businessman John Saunders is the victim in that boating accident at Yamacraw Beach Estates today.

NASSAU| Three men were on a 40ft vessel named the “Contender” when they were ejected from their vessel, which ran ashore, crashed into a wall and burst into flames behind a home in the Yamacraw Beach Estates community.

Two men were fished out of the water unharmed. Another man was found dead floating in the waters behind Palm Cay.

Police say they are now investigating the incident. BP is learning the victim is a well known businessman and former advertising executive John Saunders.

BP express our sincere condolences to the widow of Mr. Saunders and his two daughters and son.

