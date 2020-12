Brent Johnson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has identified that couple who died in that Blake Road fatality as Mr. And Mrs Brent and Eulona Johnson.

Brent was graduate of St. John’s College and operated am ice cream parlour in the Mall at Marathon, which presented many Bahamian flavours. One time ago Mr. Johnson own a cell phone business called Let’s Talk.

He is the son of Mr. Bookie Johnson who was in the shipping courier business.

Please pray for the family.

