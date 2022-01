Wayde Sands

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of another Bahamian businessman.

Friendly Ford/Sanpin and Multi-Discount owner Mr. Wayde Sands passed away today. Pray for the entire family especially his wife Priscilla.

We are also reporting the passing of Dr. Sidney Sweeting. He was a practising dentist for many years. As we pray for his family let us also ask our GOOD AND GRACIOUS GOD grant him life eternal.