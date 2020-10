C. V. Bethel

NASSAU| C.V. Bethel High School East Street South has abruptly shutdown after a teacher tested positive for Covid19 yesterday.

Educators were all asked just moments ago to leave the property and quarantine until October 30th. So much for virtual learning.

During the closure the OPM staffer will issue her relative the deep cleaning job for the school. Ah well…

Last week C. H. Reeves abruptly shutdown after an educator there tested positive for Covid19.