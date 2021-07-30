Cabinet Office to move into rental office…ALL FILES GONE!

Churchill Building.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press reported movement of files out of the Cabinet Office for some weeks now, and today we can confirm the movement of the Cabinet Meetings into a new location.



The Minnis Government has decided to have Cabinet Meetings on the 2nd floor of the Tradewinds Building, Bay Street. This means the Cabinet Office at the Churchill Building has been swept clean with nothing left inside. ELECTIONS COMING!

Why the Minnis Government decided to move the public business into a private building to pay rent is another matter altogether. Wouldn’t this be a NATIONAL SECURITY RISK?

Sources tell us the next meeting of the Cabinet could be in the new building. We believe this is all an attempt to hide sensitive information which were discussed in the last four years.

It ain’t long nah!

We report yinner decide!