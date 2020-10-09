Cabinet Minister father dies last evening!

Mr. Willie Dames

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of former police officer Mr. Willie Dames of Mt. Pleasant Village.

He you should know is the father of Cabinet Minister and Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Nassau Guardian Editor Candia Dames. He is also the grandfather of St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright.

May he rest in peace.

George McPhee

Meanwhile Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of well known tennis player and teacher from the Fox Hill community George McPhee aka “Sykes” has died yesterday.

Mr Archie Carey

Also BP is reporting that Mr. Archie Carey has died. His sister-in-law Mrs Elizabeth Carey has also passed away Wednesday. BP offers our condolences to Dale, Shawn and Kim on their passing.