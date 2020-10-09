Cabinet Ministers test negative for COVID-19

Cabinet

NASSAU| This Happening while Minnis dem were trying to get Opposition Leader Davis in a room with the infected! Listen to this release:

“The Cabinet Office announces for general information that all Ministers of government who were directly exposed to the Hon. Romauld Ferreira on Tuesday 29 September 2020 have tested negative for COVID-19.

“As a protective measure and in keeping with established health protocols, those Ministers will continue to self-quarantine.

“Ministers are all working remotely and continue to be fully engaged with their ministries.

“The Prime Minister was not directly exposed to Minister Ferreira and was not required to quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution the Prime Minister was tested for COVID-19. He has also tested negative.”

9 October 2020

Cabinet Office

Commonwealth of The Bahamas