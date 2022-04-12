Caline Newton presents her children’s book to the Minister for Grand Bahama

BOOK PRESENTATION – As April is Financial Literacy Month in the United States, Ms. Caline Newton, a financial literacy specialist, paid a courtesy call on Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey on Friday.

During her visit, Ms. Newton presented her children’s book ‘Sweet Switcha,’ which was written by her. The book is about young people owning a business, the lemonade stand.

They also discussed the possibility of having financial literacy introduced into the schools at an early age so that young people will learn how to not only make money, but save, spend, borrow, protect, and invest it.

Minister Moxey is shown accepting the books from Ms. Newton. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)