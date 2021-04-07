Cameroon and Nigeria citizens are set to be released from the Carmichael Road Detention Center

Carmichael Road Detention Center.

NASSAU| Six detainees from Cameroon and Nigeria are set to be released from the Carmichael Road Detention Center on Wednesday after local attorneys fought their illegal detainment in court.

A group of men, women and one child sought asylum in The Bahamas after fleeing their war-torn country.

Attorney Fred Smith claimed they were detained at the Detention Centre for nearly two years, contravening Bahamian laws and alleged the Cameroonians have also faced “abuses”.

Following a court hearing on Wednesday morning, the Department of Immigration was ordered to release six of the detainees. Government officials confirmed that the detainees will be released.