Canada-U.S. land border to open for fully vaccinated on Nov. 8: official

Come Nov. 8, fully vaccinated Canadians will once again be able to cross into the United States by land for leisure trips, the White House says.

A White House official told Global News the new policy applies to international air travellers as well.

On Nov. 8, non-essential travellers crossing land borders from Canada or Mexico will be asked about their vaccination status, and only those who are fully vaccinated will be allowed through. Proof of vaccination will be required if selected for random screening.

COVID-19 testing will not be required to enter the U.S. by land or sea, provided visitors meet vaccination requirements, officials said. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still required to board a flight to the U.S., and proof of vaccination will be mandatory.