Captain Phillip Thomas Sr who experienced Hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama has died!

Captain Phillip Thomas Sr standing outside his battered home following the killer storm Hurricane Dorian being interviewed.

BP UPDATE | Captain Phillip Thomas Sr. a dedicated resident of McLeans Town, in East Grand Bahama, who told his story of the looting and loss in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, has died.

Thomas Sr. had lost his son Thomas Philip Thomas II and two grandchildren in that deadly storm of 2019 which sat on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

He had hoped to rebuild after enduring much loss of loved ones and property. As a businessman he was ready to rebuild, but he never got back on his feet. He has gone on to his CREATOR!

May he rest in peace.