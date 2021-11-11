Career criminal pardon by the FNM is now on the run for another car scam!

NASSAU| A career criminal is back to his old tricks after getting a pardon from the FNM.

The Financial Crimes Unit believes that Shane “Mastermind” Mackey is conning car buyers out of their money by placing nonexistent cars for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Mackey was sentenced to 36 months in prison in 2019 for a similar scam.

But he got of jail early after getting a pardon on March 5.

Scam artist Mackey was reportedly an informant for FNM National Security Minister Marvin Dames when he was a cop.

Mackey’s history of scams dates back to the late 90s.