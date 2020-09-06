Carl “King” Fisher passes at 61

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is mourning the passing of a devoted husband, churchman, and family man Carl “King” Fisher.’

A committed worshipper at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and a hard worker and provider for his family.

Fisher was working in Grand Cay Abaco on a project when the news came that he began not feeling well and had to be airlifted into the capital.

He passed away Thursday evening at 61 leaving behind his devoted and loving wife Donna and children Rasheed, Dhaska, Mariska, Carl jr., Lorenzo, Carlita, and Carlisa.

May our good and gracious God grant his family the strength in the days ahead and Carl rest eternally.



Lord, what is this?