Mr Carlton Williams

NASSAU| Bahamas Press reporting the passing of St. Agnes member Mr Carlton Williams. He was a great philanthropist in the Bahamas who promoted decency in society. He was gentlemen of the first order.

As we mourn his passing and pray for his family we ask our Good and Gracious God to grant him rest. Amen!

Romeo Ramsey passes!

Romeo Ramsey

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Romeo Ramsey. May he rest in peace.