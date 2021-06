Crevon McKinney, 46

Eleuthera| Bahamas Press is right now reporting a drowning in the community of Deep Creek, Eleuthera earlier today shortly after noon.

We understand carpenter 46-year-old Crevon McKinney was discovered floating in the area as he went for a swim.

He was pronounced dead at the local clinic after all attempts to revive him failed. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son and a host of relatives and friends who are grieving at this time. Pray for the family.

