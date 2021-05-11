Case dropped against cop after victims refuse to testify

Constable Vernon Varence

NASSAU| Prosecutors have dropped charges against a police constable accused of stabbing two men at an inner-city bar.

Constable Vernon Varence was discharged without a trial after his alleged victims said they were no longer interested in pursuing the case. The charges had resulted in the suspension of the rookie cop. However, his future on the police force is still uncertain.

Police arrested Varence, 23, of Palm Beach Street, after he allegedly stabbed Nolin Flowers and Kashif Satchell on September 5, 2020 following a dispute at a bar on Andros Avenue.

Varence allegedly got a knife from his car and stabbed both men in the back and face.