CASH N GO: DEFAMATORY AD CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

STATEMENT



It has come to our attention that there is a sleazy ad circulating on social media attempting to diminish the accomplishments of our company and its principals.

It contains numerous falsehoods and is clearly a cowardly and underhanded attack that is politically motivated.

Cash N Go is licensed by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas and the Central Bank of The Bahamas to conduct business with the public, commercial entities and the Government of the Bahamas.

Cash N Go was established in 2010, more than 11 years ago; at which time it entered into contracts with all major utility companies, both public and private.

Cash N Go was the first company of its kind in The Bahamas, revolutionizing the landscape for bill payment, remittance and a myriad of financial services to meet the needs of the unbanked and under-banked.

Many would recall when persons drove around the island for hours and days standing on lines at utility companies to pay bills.

Cash N Go created a one-stop-shop to solve this pain point. There is no cost to the consumer and a significant cost savings to the utility companies.

Cash N Go also recently launched a mobile wallet and entered into an agreement with the Central Bank of The Bahamas to accept digital payments and is authorized to distribute the Bahamian Sand Dollar, The Bahamas’ digital sovereign fiat currency, and conduct digital payment services on behalf of the government and its agencies.

This will assist thousands more Bahamians especially those in our Family Islands in more easily accessing banking services.

Cash N Go has worked hard and smart to establish ourselves as the leading company of its kind in the market and is very proud of our legacy.

Cash N Go has not been the beneficiary of political patronage by any administration from 2010 to date, no matter which party has been in office.

All contracts negotiated and entered into by our company are transparent and, on an arms -length basis. None of these are exclusive contracts.

Since its formation in 2010, Cash N Go has collected more than $300 million dollars and has always paid our partners and billers in full.

No current or former member of staff, officer or director has been involved in any decision-making of the government or any public corporation directly or indirectly, as it relates to any contract entered into by the Government of The Bahamas.

To suggest otherwise is false and defamatory.

We will not be drawn into any political back and forth related to any of our competitors.

Our track record and the trust that countless Bahamians have reposed in our services speak for themselves.

Cash N Go is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the 100% Bahamian-owned BAF Global Group Ltd. The BAF Global Group also owns and BAF Financial & Insurance (Bahamas) Limited, established in the Bahamas for more than 100 years.

Cash N Go has 25 locations throughout the islands on The Bahamas, employs more than 100 Bahamians has in excess of 75,000 customers and has more than 15,000 users on its digital wallet.