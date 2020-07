Casper Conliffe 68

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing for Mr Casper Conliffe. He was 68-years-old.

Mr. Conliffe was a dedicated soul in the Anglican Community. For many years he served as the property manager at the Trinity Activity Centre and was a faithful and dedicated member of the St. Gregory’s Parish on Carmichael Road.

Tonight we send special prayers to his wife Carolyn, and children in this most difficult hour. May he rest in peace.