Cat Cay goes in self-imposed lockdown as 16 staff and residents tests positive for COVID19!

Health Officials have yet to report the developments on CAT CAY!

Bimini| Up to press time and release of this update some 16 persons on the island of CAT CAT have now tested positive for COVID19.

Managers of the island have gone into a voluntary lockdown on the island cautioning residents, staff and construction workers to remain in their property as a serious wave of new infections have hit the community.

We can report the lockdown is expected to last for 14 days until the island is safe.

Health Officials today released its updated COVID19 cases report making no mention of the Cat Cay cases. In fact, they had a presser yesterday and never made any mention of what was unfolding down in the Bimini/Cat Cay chain.

PM Hubert Minnis is on Bimini this evening with his last remaining supporters as they opened a private power plant at Resorts World Bimini. It is still unclear but we are hearing the PM might overnight on the island and meet with the last remaining FNM support left in the country.

And while PM Minnis is in the north of the country, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. is picking off FNM support in MICAL where he spent the day.

We report yinner decide!

HEALTH RELEASE TODAY MENTIONS NO COVID POSITIVE CASES ON CAT CAY!