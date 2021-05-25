Cat Island MP Philip Brave Davis Q.C. has setup an islandwide FREE Covid19 testing facility…

DAVIS WANTS GOVERNMENT TO OFFER FREE COVID19 TESTS FOR ALL BAHAMIANS – MINNIS REFUSES TO AGREE TO THE IDEA!

Cat Island| PHILIP Brave Davis Q.C. massive testing machine on the ground in Cat Island to track and trace COVID19 spread.

Minnis dem had closed down the clinic at one point. Minnis does not care! Yinner get that yet?

Davis wrote this morning, “Testing is a crucial tool for stopping transmission of COVID. Yesterday, we flew hundreds of test kits to Cat Islanders because I believe in access to free testing for all Bahamians.

“As a country, we need to do this across our islands; free testing is the right thing to do and can stop outbreaks from growing larger. Cat Island, we’re in this fight against COVID-19 together.”