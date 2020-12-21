Cat Islander told PM Minnis “WE SHALL ELECT A REAL PM WHEN YOU RING THE BELL!”

Early polls show PM Hubert Minnis set to lose his Killarney seat at next General Elections…

NASSAU| New BBB Analytics polls show Prime Minister Hubert Minnis shall lose his seat in Killarney whenever the next General Elections are held.

Massive unemployment is up to 53% [and that is being kind] of the residents in the community.

BP understands the numbers of discouraged workers are up, crime ain’t being reported, healthcare is in shambles, the deficit is growing, the national debt is increasing, layoffs abound, and home foreclosures are happening by the day!

Not to mention the thousands of disconnections [water and light] due to the serious collapse of funds in homes all around the country. Bahamians are hurting.

Residents in Killarney tell us, “We are going hungry in this part of the country and many surrounding areas are struggling. Few can afford the light bills and the new taxes – like the new HEALTH VISA TAX and the upcoming Numbers TAX – will destroy the small man.

But Minnis is trying hard to win in the Family Islands as he knows New Providence seats are GONE WITH THE WIND!

For the past few months PM Minnis broke Health protocols and began campaigning in Abaco, Exuma, Eleuthera, Andros and today Cat Island where residents in those parts of the country and gave Minnis a “FAREWELL” wave as he toured the islands.

Opposition Leader Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

While in Cat Island today, one resident told Minnis, “We in Cat Island are going to elect our first Prime Minister. A real MAN OF THE PEOPLE! A man from the PEOPLE! A man with a heart for the poor and a REAL LEADER FOR US ISLANDERS!… And His name is Philip Brave DAVIS!”

Minnis quickly left the island after hearing this.

We report yinner decide!