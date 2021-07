NASSAU – 3 July 2021 – PLP Leader, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, arrives in New Bight Cat Island along with wife Mrs Ann Marie Davis on Saturday 3 July 2021. Mr Davis and his contingent are greeted by PLP Deputy Leader, I. Chester Cooper, and a large number of supporters.

The PLP Leader is seen rallying the troops in an impromptu address at the New Bight airport in what is scheduled to be a weekend of campaigning.