Catholic Archbishop Pinder announces the passing of former RBDF Marine Deacon Maxwell Johnson

Deacon Maxwell Johnson

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now reporting the death of a Catholic Deacon right here on New Providence.

Archbishop Patrick Pinder has confirmed via a statement the death of a retired Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer who became a Deacon in the Catholic Church, Deacon Maxwell Johnson.

Deacon Johnson passed away today following a battle with an illness. Upon becoming a deacon in the church the ex-marine severed in the Parish Community of Our Lady of the Holy Souls on Deveaux Street, just off East Street.

Archbishop Pinder wrote, “…for now we give thanks to God for Deacon Johnson’s life and ministry. May the angels lead him to Paradise.”

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! AMEN…