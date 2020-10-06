CBS with one case of COVID19 will reopen in the morning after closing at 2PM today. NO SANITIZING?

BP is afraid for the line staff!

NASSAU| CBS Hardware in the Southwest Plaza has reported one case of COVID19 by a staffer. The store was urgently closed at 2pm today upon getting the news. Now we are hearing the store will reopen in the morning. HOW SO?!

Why is CBS not sanitizing the space and testing all possible staff who may be affected by the virus? Ya’ll see why I keep saying you have no testing or tracing going on around here?

People does die after passing through these places and they do nothing to protect citizens or staff! PROTECT YA SELF!!!!

We report yinner decide!