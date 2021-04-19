CDC lists Bahamas COVID state as “very high” and advises guests to stay away!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised its COVID-19 assessment of The Bahamas to “very high” — the highest tier available on its COVID-19 levels scale.

In its assessment, the CDC said: Travelers should avoid all travel to The Bahamas.

Meanwhile , Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson has expressed concern about a number of suspected COVID-19 cases at numerous schools across New Providence. “We note that the majority of the cases are students as young as five years old,” she claimed.